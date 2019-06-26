35 years since Duran Duran's 'The Reflex' was No. 1 on the pop chart

Duran Duran was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 35 years ago with "The Reflex."

There have been many theories over the years about what the song's lyrics actually mean. In an interview with Complex magazine, Duran Duran bassist John Taylor said that's part of what makes the song interesting.

"It doesn't give away much of itself," Taylor said. "Maybe that's a sort of early '80s kind of style. Lyrics were quite oblique in that day. I think [lead singer Simon Le Bon] was a real pioneer of that kind. It's quite a paranoid song, actually."