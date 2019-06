An order of stuffed chicken drumsticks from Mai's Kitchen at Hmong Village in St. Paul on June 24, 2019.

This week on Appetites we went to Hmong Village in St. Paul.

Yia Vang, co-founder of Union Hmong Kitchen, joined MPR news host Tom Crann on a trip to Mai's Kitchen, located in the food court. They tried a variety of food including stuffed drumsticks, a labor of love.

Check out those and the other must-try foods at Hmong Village according to Vang in this video.