Minneapolis takes another step towards $15 an hour minimum wage

Minneapolis is gradually raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next few years and come Monday, workers are getting a raise. Those who pushed for the change say it's needed because of the city's high cost of living.

However, many in the city's business community are concerned. They worry the increase is coming too fast and they say most employers are already paying above the minimum.

MPR News host Angela Davis explored whether higher minimum wages really help people and communities, and what they really mean for businesses and the local economy.

Guests:

Cam Gordon, Minneapolis City Councilmember representing Ward 2.

Jonathan Weinhagen, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Jaryd Lanigan, an employee of Little Caesars.