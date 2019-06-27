Media changing their tone on climate change

Broadcast TV news coverage of climate change plunged 45 percent between 2017 to 2018, a study by Media Matters found.

And it happened at the same time climate change-enhanced extreme weather disasters spiked in the U.S.

As climate events become more extreme, what's the most accurate way for news organizations describe, climate change? Susan Joy Hassol, a climate change communicator, analyst, and author, joins Climate Cast to discuss.

Hear the interview and a Climate Story with Aletta Brady and Kia Johnson of Our Climate Voices on the audio player above.