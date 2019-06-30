5 things to watch for when Xcel Energy files plans with Minnesota regulators

The Sherburne County Generating Station dominates the skyline near Becker, Minn. Xcel Energy has said it plans to retire all three of the plant's generating units by 2030.

Xcel Energy, Minnesota's largest utility, announced earlier this year its plans to retire two coal plants early and extend the life of a nuclear plant. It's part of the utility's goal to generate all electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050 to help address climate change.

But there are a lot of details involved in the transition, including expanding solar energy and doubling down on energy efficiency.

Xcel's Integrated Resource Plan is due to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Monday, which will kick off a public process in which electricity customers, environmentalists and others have a chance to weigh in.

Here are five things people are watching:

Retiring coal plants

Xcel's Allen S. King coal-fired power plant in Oak Park Heights, Minn., is slated to close in 2028, and Sherco 3, the company's remaining Upper Midwest coal-fired generator, located in Becker, Minn., will close in 2030, a decade ahead of schedule. Xcel had already planned to retire Sherco's other two coal units in 2023 and 2026 and build a natural gas plant on the Sherco site. How does Xcel plan to ensure reliable electricity service without the coal plants? What is the company doing for the employees and communities that have relied on the plants for years for tax revenue and other benefits?

Nuclear energy extension

Xcel has said it wants to extend the license for the Monticello nuclear plant by 10 years to 2040. Electricity customers will want to know if nuclear energy will cost more than other carbon-free sources. They will also ask questions about how much more radioactive waste would be generated and stored on site. Many wonder if Xcel will also want to extend the licenses at the Prairie Island nuclear plant, but that question likely won't be answered in this resource plan.

Solar energy investment

Xcel has said it will add at least 3,000 megawatts of solar by 2030. But observers will want to know how exactly that new solar energy would be deployed. Would it mostly be large, utility-scale solar farms? Community or rooftop solar? Some groups are also interested in how Xcel plans to develop projects and whether the company will tap Minnesota workers.

Energy efficiency

Xcel has said it will save roughly 700 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually through energy efficiency efforts. Over the years, that savings could be as much as a power plant, meaning energy efficiency is helping Xcel be in a position to retire power plants. The resource plan will include some details about how the utility would achieve such high levels of efficiency and what role consumers will play.

Natural gas

How much natural gas-fired power Xcel will rely on over the next 15 years will be a point of contention between the utility and environmental groups. Natural gas is a fossil fuel, and some environmentalists say it's not much better than coal. But Xcel has said in the near term natural gas is needed to maintain reliability for its customers. A new natural gas plant is planned in Becker, and Xcel also recently purchased a natural gas plant in Mankato.