Strong storms moving toward Twin Cities

Age isn't everything, says Bernie Sanders. What matters 'is what you stand for'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves as he marches with supporters in the Nashua Pride Parade in Nashua, N.H. on June 29, 2019.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves as he marches with supporters in the Nashua Pride Parade in Nashua, N.H. on June 29, 2019. 