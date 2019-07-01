Getting outside is good for us. Here's how to make it happen

Fog hugs the shore of Lake Superior as seen from Palisade Head at Tettegouche State Park. If you look closely, you'll see two tiny people inching close to the cliff edge to take a picture.

We know that getting outside is good for us, particularly for kids. Research shows outdoor activity can reduce anxiety and stress and improve academic performance.

But families say it's challenging to find time to spend outdoors, and kids are increasingly drawn to technology that keeps them inside.

During the month of July, MPR News is bringing you tips to get out of the house this summer.

MPR News host Angela Davis records audio of the High Falls at Tettegouche State Park. The High Falls at Tettegouche State Park is the highest waterfall entirely within the state of Minnesota. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

To kick off the effort, MPR News' Angela Davis hosts a live conversation at Tettegouche State Park with two experts on outdoor and environmental education. They'll talk about why being outside is good for the whole family, and what parents can do to keep kids active this summer.

Guests

• Pete Smerud, executive director of the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center

• Becky Meyer, University of Minnesota Extension Center for Youth Development

Tune in live at 11 a.m. to hear the conversation. We'll post audio here after the show airs.