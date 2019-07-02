Hundreds attend Minneapolis protest "cruel" immigration holding facilities

Hundreds of people turned out in front of DFL Senator Amy Klobuchar's office Tuesday to demonstrate against conditions at immigrant detention facilities.

Hundreds of people demonstrated outside the Minneapolis office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, urging the Minnesota Democrat to lead the charge to improve conditions at immigrant holding facilities on the southern border that they largely blame on the Trump administration.

"This administration has constantly attacked innocent children and refugee families and children will not be safe until these camps are closed," said 18-year-old Aarushi Sen, who helped organize the demonstration. "Over the last few days we've seen reports of cruel and sadistic treatment of children."

Veda Kanitz of Lakeville held a sign that read, "Close the Camps." It depicted an American flag behind barbed wire. Kanitz said she wasn't protesting Klobuchar. She said she turned out for the demonstration because she's outraged at the way some immigrants are being treated.

Veda Kanitz of Lakeville said she attended the demonstration because she's "outraged" at conditions at some immigration holding facilities. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

"We need to treat them humanely," Kanitz said. "Let the agencies that are there to help get into these camps and see that they're treated humanely. "

Klobuchar's office put out a statement calling the situation at the southern border "inhumane and intolerable." The statement noted that Klobuchar called for a detention facility to be shut down after visiting it last week.

Republican Party of Minnesota chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released a statement accusing Klobuchar and other Democrats neglecting President Trump's efforts to address the border crisis to gain "political points."