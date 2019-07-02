Norm Coleman faces surgery after cancer returns

Former Republican Sen. Norm Coleman in the lobby of his Washington, D.C., lobbying firm in 2018.

Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman said Tuesday that he'll have part of his lungs removed amid an ongoing battle with cancer.

Coleman has been fighting cancer since 2015, when it first appeared in his throat and neck.

Last summer, doctors found that the cancer had spread to his lungs, and Coleman underwent heavy doses of chemotherapy.

In a Facebook post, Coleman said despite a five-week follow-up round of radiation, another scan found the tumor had returned.

He plans to undergo surgery July 15 at Mayo Clinic that will reduce his lung capacity by 15 to 20 percent.

Coleman, 69, adds in the post that he feels great and remains active.

Last month Coleman said a life jacket saved him from drowning when another fishing boat rammed his on a northern Minnesota lake, forcing him to jump overboard.