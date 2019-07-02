Did President Trump's trip to the DMZ change anything?

President Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

President Trump made history when he became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot on North Korean soil.

Trump met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un for about 80 minutes, and announced that the pair would restart talks on nuclear weapons.

Did this meeting give those conversations new momentum? Or did it give North Korea more leverage at the bargaining table?

Ankit Panda is an adjunct senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, where he specializes in Asia and nuclear force, and Shelia Smith is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. They joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation about the foreign-policy implications of the president's visit to the demilitarized zone.

