It's been 50 years since Rolling Stones founder Brian Jones died

July 3, 2019 is the 50th anniversary of the day that Brian Jones was pronounced dead. Jones founded the Rolling Stones, gave them their name and was their first business manager.

Over the years his involvement in creating the band's music diminished as his use of drugs and alcohol increased. Because of legal problems, he couldn't get a work permit to tour the U.S. and his bandmates fired him from the group. He drowned in his own swimming pool less than a month later. He was 27 years old.