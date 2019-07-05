It was a balmy 90 degrees yesterday in Anchorage -- for the first time on record

Two women navigate the Turnagain Arm on paddleboards on Thursday south of Anchorage, Alaska, amid temperatures that hit 90 for the first time ever. The new high was recorded at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
