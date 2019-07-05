Puerto Rico harnesses the power of the sun for a renewable energy future

With the help of foundations and charities, individuals, communities and businesses are installing solar panels and battery systems in Puerto Rico with dual goals; to move the island toward renewable energy and allow small towns to be less dependent on the energy grid in case of another disaster.
