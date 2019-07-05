WWII veteran helped airplanes reach the sky, now one B-17 returns the favor

World War II veteran Andy Anderson takes a flight on a B-17G.
Ninety-five-year-old World War II veteran Andy Anderson takes a flight above the St. Croix river valley in a B-17G Flying Fortress on Thursday. Anderson was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where he helped build the runways that B-17's and other planes landed on. 