Coming up: The power of patience in a world infatuated with early success

Today, he's the successful publisher of Forbes magazine. But Rich Karlgaard says it wasn't until his 30s and 40s that he found his stride. That's just one of the reasons he wrote the book "Late Bloomers." In it, he argues that we are "trapped by our cultural worship of the precociously talented and the youthfully ambitious," and he proves it with case studies of people who peaked later in life — and were happier and more successful for it.

"Blooming has no deadline," he writes. "Our future is written in pencil, not carved in stone."

On Tuesday, join Kerri Miller for a conversation with Karlgaard about how most of us do better as we age.

Guest:

Rich Karlgaard, publisher of Forbes magazine and author of the new book "Late Bloomers"