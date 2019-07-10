A conversation with Gary Cunningham on minority entrepreneurship

Gary Cunningham calls small businesses the backbone of the country's economy. And he's made a big difference in helping launch many of them in Minnesota.

As CEO of MEDA — the Metropolitan Economic Development Association — he financed and supported many minority-owned companies, as well.

Cunningham joined guest host Chris Farrell in the studio before he leaves Minnesota. He and his wife, former Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, are headed to Washington, where he'll take over a national nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income people build wealth.

They talked about minority entrepreneurship, how to start a business and the wealth gap.

Guest:

Gary Cunningham, president and CEO-elect of Prosperity Now, a national organization dedicated to helping low-income people build wealth and assets. He was formerly the head of the Metropolitan Economic Development Association (MEDA), which supports and finances minority entrepreneurs in Minnesota.

