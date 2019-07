I'm With Her performs Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo

Folk supergroup I'm With Her performs Wednesday night at the Minnesota Zoo amphitheatre.

The band is comprised of singer-songwriters Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O'Donovan, who began collaborating in 2014 at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. As NPR's Bob Boilen says of the group, "they know how to gather round a microphone and sing directly from their heart to yours."