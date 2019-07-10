Worldwide smuggling crackdown rescues endangered wildlife

The operation rescued 23 live primates, including this infant Langur (Trachypithecus Poliocephalus) being smuggled from Bangladesh and intercepted in India by India Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Bengal Forest Department during a road inspection.
