Taking a roommate can make economic sense for homeowners, tenants

From left, Jess Landgraf, Katrina Nichols, and Thomas Hvizdos.
Jess Landgraf (left) and her wife, Katrina Nichols, are home-sharing veterans. Ever since they moved to the Twin Cities about four years, the two of them have had roommates. Americorps volunteer Thomas Hvizdos (right) is now living with the couple and their collie, Chester. 