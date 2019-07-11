Ask a meteorologist

It's been a wet year in the United States. By the end of June, the contiguous states had recorded a record-breaking 12 months of rain. Here in Minnesota, it's our ninth wettest year so far, with about 6 more inches of rain than normal. Adding to our summer weirdness: smoky skies from Canadian wildfires and multiple early summer frosts in northern Minnesota. And this weekend, a possible hurricane in New Orleans could threaten the levee system.

Join MPR's chief meteorologist Paul Huttner, along with KARE-11's Sven Sundgaard and Minnesota climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld, for a conversation about what's happening with the weather right now.

