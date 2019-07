Abby Jeanne performs at 7th St Entry on Friday night

Milwaukee native Abby Jeanne brings her soul-rock sound to the 7th St Entry in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Jeanne told the Wisconsin Gazette a few years ago that it took time for her to come to terms with making music her career. "I had spurts of paranoia where I thought music was going to make me sell my soul," she said. "But it was a lie. I'm just agreeing to this love and what I'm supposed to [be] doing."