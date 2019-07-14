Severe storms moving across parts of Minnesota

Somali-Americans in Minnesota mourn death of 'inspirational' Somali journalist

Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh
This photo provided by Mona Nalayeh shows Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh in the northern Somali city of Las Anod. On Friday, the journalist dedicated to telling positive stories from a country suffering through decades of civil war, extremist attacks and famine was killed along with her husband and at least 24 others after a bomb exploded outside the Asasey Hotel in the Somali city of Kismayo and gunmen stormed inside. 