A look at the 'squad' that Trump targeted in racist tweets

Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley
From left; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. In tweets Sunday, President Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to their home countries. In fact, three of the lawmakers were born in the U.S. 