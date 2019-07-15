Lourey out as Walz's Human Services commissioner

Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey has resigned just six months after being appointed.

Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey has resigned, just days after the announced departures of two of his key deputies.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz announced Lourey's exit Monday as he named former state finance chief Pam Wheelock as the department's acting commissioner.

It's not clear what led to the departure of Lourey, a former state senator who took over as commissioner in January with the new Walz administration.

There was no explanation offered for his exit or for his deputies stepping down.

The department has been under fire over several issues in recent months, including questions of fraud in the state's Child Care Assistance Program and the aftermath of a phishing scheme that potentially exposed the personal information of several thousand people.

In his resignation later to Walz released by the governor's office, Lourey said, "I believe a new leader is necessary to best execute your vision for human services and continue the critical work of improving the health of Minnesotans across the state."

While his deputies are transitioning out, Lourey's resignation is effective at the end of Monday. Wheelock plans to meet with senior DHS leadership Monday afternoon and take over the department officially on Tuesday.