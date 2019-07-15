ICE makes a handful of arrests, spreads fear in immigrant communities

A crowd of protesters, including immigrants and their supporters, rally against President Trump's immigration policies as they march from Daley Plaza to the Chicago field office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, started over the weekend. The operation focused on 10 cities and was pushed by President Trump.

The stated goal was to arrest thousands of migrant families the courts have ordered removed. But only a handful of arrests appeared to have taken place, and they were reported in only a few cities.

Though the outcome was very different from the nationwide show of force Trump had seemed to be seeking, immigrant communities have gone into hiding — fearing that ICE agents may appear on their doorstep.

MPR News' Chris Farrell, filling in for host Kerri Miller, spoke with Erin Corcoran, executive director of Notre Dame's Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies and an expert in immigration and asylum law.

