St. Louis Park reinstates Pledge of Allegiance at meetings amid protest

A man with a mustache and a hand over his heart holding a flag behind glass
A protester, who did not make it into council chambers, says the Pledge of Allegiance before a St. Louis Park City Council meeting on Monday. Some of the approximately 100 protesters made it into the council chambers, while the rest filled the lobby and cheered throughout the meeting. 