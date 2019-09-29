Police investigating fatal shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul

Police tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot near the corner of Hudson Road and Earl Street in St. Paul on Saturday night.

Two men died in separate shootings Saturday night in the Twin Cities — one in Minneapolis, the other in St. Paul.

Police said the first shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Eighth Street and Hennepin Avenue South in downtown Minneapolis. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found an injured man in the street; he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare and died a short time later.

"Preliminary information indicates that there was a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a car," Minneapolis police reported in a news release.

The other fatal shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. near the corner of Hudson Road and Earl Street on St. Paul's east side. Several 911 callers reported a shooting, and officers found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at Regions Hospital.

There were no arrests in either case at last report, and authorities have not released the name of either victim. Police in both cases asked that anyone with information about the shootings contact authorities.

It's the 31st homicide of the year in Minneapolis, and the 22nd of the year in St. Paul.