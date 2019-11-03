Bloomington shooting leaves one dead, one injured

One person is dead and another injured following a shooting early Sunday in Bloomington.

Police in the Twin Cities suburb said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 8500 block of Penn Avenue South. Officers responding to reports of shots fired found several people leaving a home; they then discovered two males with gunshot wounds.

One of the wounded individuals died at a hospital; the other has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe both are adults.

Authorities have not released further information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bloomington police at (952) 563-4900.