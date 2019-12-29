Lakeshore flooding reported in Duluth

Updated: 10:40 a.m.

The city of Duluth closed some streets and parking lots near Lake Superior and the harbor on Sunday morning due to flooding.

The city also closed access to Park Point to non-residents for a time; police officers were checking identification before allowing drivers across the Aerial Lift Bridge. But just after 10 a.m., the city reported that water had receded enough along Lake Avenue to reopen Park Point access to all residents.

East winds gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour are kicking up big waves on the lake, and causing street flooding in Canal Park. The closures include:

Lighthouse parking lot

Morse Street

Harbor Drive behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

Those areas are closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for the Twin Ports through this evening.