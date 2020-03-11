Nonprofit works with immigrants struggling with mental health issues

Listen Summit Guidance on All Things Considered

Behavioral Specialist for the nonprofit Summit Guidance works with immigrant and refugee populations around mental health issues in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

North Dakota's Cass County has seen about a 34 percent increase in foreign-born residents who aren't United States citizens in roughly the last decade, according to census data. Some of that increase is due to refugee resettlement. North Dakota has welcomed nearly 5,000 refugees since 2009. Family ties, jobs and affordable housing have also attracted immigrants from other countries and U.S. cities.

Many in this growing community are experiencing growing anxiety, said Eman Yassin, a behavioral specialist with the nonprofit Summit Guidance. She said fear is growing following the public charge rule change last month, that would prevent some immigrants who have used government assistance from becoming permanent residents.

“People, when they flee their country, come here to work, but they need a window,” she said. They need some assistance in the beginning. I have some clients, they didn't get that assistance, fearing they will never get their citizenship.”

Yassin works on helping her clients navigate social service systems, but also provides them with mental health support. She reminds them of how far they’ve come and that they still have more left to accomplish.

“Think about the purpose in their life, hoping for the future, focusing on the moment and what they have achieved,” she said.

Yassin joined MPR News host Tom Crann in Fargo-Moorhead Tuesday. Click on the audio above to hear more about the work of Summit Guidance.