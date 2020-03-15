As colleges respond to coronavirus, Macalester is keeping classrooms open

Around the state and around the country, a lot of colleges and universities are canceling in-person classes to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. They’re asking professors to teach online instead.

One college that’s chosen to keep its classrooms open — at least for now — is Macalester College in St. Paul.

When COVID-19 started making headlines, students at Macalester were worried. Macalester President Brian Rosenberg said he heard from parents.

"I've had parents say, 'Please don't make my son come home, I live in Tacoma. And I really would like him to stay at Macalester.' I've had other parents say, 'You really need to do what other schools have done and go full remote and send my student home.'"

But Macalester isn’t requiring students to leave. Rosenberg said sending students home can have unintended consequences, and some students would be more burdened than others.

"In our case, for instance, we have a student body that is 15 percent international," he said. "And the majority of those students either won't be able to go home. Or if they go home, they won't be able to come back, or they may be going to places whose health-care systems are not nearly as good as the health-care system here. About 15 to 20 percent of our domestic students are Pell Grant recipients. A lot of those students will go to homes where there might not be WiFi to learn remotely — or again, where they might not have access to the kind of health care they have here."

From APM Reports Educate podcast

So the college decided to leave the decision of whether to stay or go up to students. And if they do stay in the dorms, they can still choose to finish the semester online, rather than attending in-person classes.

Senior Dani Bowen-Gerstein went home for spring break, and she’s decided not to come back. She said when her younger brother’s college announced it was switching to online education, her parents encouraged her to do the same.

“They wanted the family to be together in like a time like this, and they felt safer and, like, just better about everything if both my brother and I stayed home," she said.

Bowen-Gerstein will be writing her senior capstone project — on the coronavirus and social media memes — from her home in Berkeley, Calif.

Macalester is extending spring break by a week to give faculty extra time to get ready for online teaching. Rosenberg conceded the sudden pivot to online instruction is “suboptimal.” He said some subjects might transition easily, but teaching a painting or dance class or a chemistry lab will be a challenge.

"In some ways, whether we like it or not, we're running a real-time experiment in distance learning on a very large scale that we had never imagined," he said.

Rosenberg said the measures all colleges and universities are taking to mitigate the spread of coronavirus will be expensive. Many will have to refund millions of dollars in room and board — and few are well-positioned to absorb that without additional cuts.

And the spring timing of the pandemic means admissions events have been cancelled, making it more difficult to recruit next year’s class.

