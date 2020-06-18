The board voted to 'provide refuge space to people currently experiencing homelessness.'

An encampment along 14th Avenue South in Minneapolis on Wednesday. It is one of two encampments in Powderhorn Park that together have an estimated 180 tents.

The Minneapolis Park Board voted this week to allow homeless encampments in city parks.

After a long discussion about two encampments at Powderhorn Park, commissioners voted late Wednesday to "provide refuge space to people currently experiencing homelessness."

The board also vowed to work with government and nonprofit agencies on a long-term solution.

"I am unwilling to evict somebody unless I can tell them where they should go," said Commissioner Chris Meyer, who voted yes.

Commissioner Steffanie Musich cast one of the two votes in opposition.

"It reads to me like an invitation for every homeless person in the state to move into a Minneapolis park," Musich said.

Matt Sepic | MPR News

Superintendent Al Bangoura said the park board is spending $7,400 per week to rent port-a-potties, and is also providing showers and electricity for those living at Powderhorn Park.

But he says the agency doesn't have the resources to keep up with the extra cleaning and maintenance that's required there. "The level of physical care required of encampments and associated facilities is beyond the capacity of park staff."

David Hewitt at the Hennepin County Office to End Homelessness told the board the Powderhorn encampments together have about 180 tents, larger than the 2018 "Wall of Forgotten Natives" encampment on Hiawatha Avenue.