Election 2020

Biden to campaign in Minnesota next week

MPR News Staff
A man speaks at a podium.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event on Sept. 2 in Wilmington, Del. Biden will campaign in Minnesota on Sept. 18.
Alex Wong | Getty Images file

Share

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Minnesota on Sept. 18.

It will be his first trip to the state during the 2020 campaign, although his wife Jill campaigned in Minnesota this week. During her visit on Wednesday, Jill Biden toured an elementary school in Prior Lake, Minn., and met with the state’s education leaders.

President Donald Trump came close to winning Minnesota four years ago and has said he wants to put it in the Republican column this year for the first time in decades.

The Biden campaign hasn't released details of the visit yet. It will coincide with the start of early voting in Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back here later for updates. 

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More