Crews continue to monitor Canadian wildfires burning just north of BWCA

A group of more than a dozen Forest Service and firefighting personnel was set to venture into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Saturday, to further develop action plans in case wildfires burning in Ontario cross the border.

Wildland firefighting crews conduct mop-up work on the Delta Lake fire east of Ely, Minn., earlier this week. Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Team | Courtesy Superior National Forest

The group "will be traveling to the Curtain Falls area on a scouting mission to assess any public safety concerns and develop a plan to apply direct or indirect suppression tactics" if the wildfires in Quetico Provincial Park cross into Minnesota, authorities reported in a Saturday morning update.

Curtain Falls is between Crooked and Iron lakes north of Ely — an area of the BWCA that's now temporarily closed to campers, to keep visitors out of harm's way if the fires do spread.

The Quetico fires did not expand much from Friday into Saturday, thanks to light winds.

Ontario crews are "not actively managing these wildfires due to their remote location, the lack of resources, and the need to address (fires affecting) northern Ontario villages," U.S. authorities reported Friday. U.S. firefighting personnel are now conducting daily flights to monitor the Quetico fires.

A Superior National Forest map showing temporary closure orders in place as of Friday, due to wildfires in the region. Courtesy Superior National Forest

Meanwhile the Delta Lake fire east of Ely remained at 65 acres Saturday, with containment up to 10 percent as nearly 200 firefighters work to douse the flames.

"Now that hose surrounds the entire fire perimeter, mop-up operations will begin, but will be a long tedious process in the dense fuels," authorities reported Saturday morning.

The Delta Lake fire is burning in a blowdown area, with downed timber stacked waist- to chest-high in places. Aircraft have been dropping water to assist crews on the ground.

A temporary BWCA closure order remains in place near the Delta Lake fire, which is burning just outside the wilderness boundary.

Because of ongoing drought conditions and increased fire danger, a temporary ban on most campfires in the Superior National Forest also remains in place. The ban includes all campfires in the BWCA. Elsewhere in the forest, campfires are allowed only in Forest Service-installed fire structures in developed, fee campgrounds.