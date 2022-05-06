‘Archaic rules’: Minnesota legislators say motherhood is still a challenge in state Senate

A few hours before Erin Maye Quade was scheduled to speak at the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party state Senate endorsement convention on April 23, she began to go into labor.

Her campaign manager, Mitchell Walstad, said he wasn’t sure if Maye Quade would be able to attend the convention, but she arrived, timing her contractions during her speech and Q&A session.

Maye Quade lasted through the first round of voting, obtaining 74 votes, while her opponent, Justin Emmerich, got 91. While the second-round ballots were being turned in, she decided she needed to go to the hospital and withdrew before the one-on-one conversations with delegates. The initial second round of ballots were disqualified and the second vote was then held without Maye Quade present.

A motion to stop the proceedings would have required two-thirds of the delegates to approve, then making the candidates go into a primary instead of getting DFL endorsement, but Walstad told MPR News they didn’t feel like a motion was a viable option.

“The district has been deflecting to us and asking why we did not make these motions, but we had limited ability to speak,” Walstad said. “If someone had a heart attack or seizure, I am also certain we would not be having this same conversation.”

Rep. Erin Maye Quade speaks to a crowd at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul during a rally against sexual harassment on Friday, Nov. 17. Evan Frost | MPR News 2017

But if Maye-Quade, a former state representative, would have become the nominee and won the seat, she would have faced another staggering challenge in her move from the House to the Senate: Children are not allowed on the Senate floor in the west wing of the State Capitol in Saint Paul.

According to the rules of the state Senate, Senators are not allowed to have guests on the floor, and that includes children. This is where the House differs. Members of the House told MPR News that the Minnesota Senate has “archaic rules” that have not advanced with time to support a variety of different members in the Senate.

Rachel Aplikowski, the Senate majority communications director, said that making any change to the Senate rules has to go through the rules committee.

"It is very hard to change the rules,” Aplikowski said. For example, in 2016, the State Senate debated to allow water onto the floor — food and water are banned — but it did not pass.

Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, says her 3-year-old daughter Clara grew up on the House floor. She asked human resources if Clara was allowed to accompany her to work and they said yes, as long as she did not use state staff as child care.

For her, the reason to bring Clara was not because she thought it would be an empowering moment for other young mothers but because “daycare is really expensive.”

“I see the House as a really family-friendly place,” Koegel said. “I have always felt supported here, but I think that is the difference between the culture of the House and the Senate and I really hope the Senate can get out of the dark ages. It is not the end of the world to have kids running around.”

Koegel said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been able to work from home more and spend time with Clara. She wants to see the Legislature continue to allow remote options for working parents.

Clara watches her mother, Rep. Koegel, work from home. Clara has grown up on the floor and has a first-row seat to the Minnesota House. Courtesy photo

While the state Senate does allow remote options, Koegel doesn’t see herself switching governing bodies. She said she was asked to run for state Senate in her district as her senator was retiring but because of the Senate rules, she knew it would not work for her family.

“I want the flexibility to have my kid around on a Saturday session when we are going for 12 hours,” she said. “It is disappointing the Senate does not allow for that kind of flexibility and it plays into who makes up the Senate as it is predominantly older and more men.”

While children appeared on the House floor before, the permanent rules of the House first allowed family members on the floor in 2013-2014, according to that year’s official directory that the Legislative Reference Library provided MPR News.

Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, said that without the remote option the House has offered during the pandemic, she would not have been able to spend as much time with her newborn.

After adopting three children, Kotyza-Witthuhn, who had trouble conceiving, became pregnant during her second campaign. She says she had an extended labor of almost 30 hours and many healing challenges post-pregnancy. She says seeing Koegel bring Clara on the floor “paved the way” for her to bring her son when she felt comfortable.

This doesn’t mean these acts come without criticism from other legislative members or the public. Minnesota House and Senate members shared that they are often held to a higher standard than their male counterparts when it comes to parenting, such as being asked if their child misses them or who is looking after them.

“There is still the societal idea that mothers have to be home whenever their kids need them, but we know that is not the reality,” Kotyza-Witthuhn said. “Women have vastly different lived experiences than our male colleagues and we need women where decisions are being made because we bring fresh ideas to the table.”

Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, has been open on social media about her experiences as a new mother and what she feels like the state Senate needs to change. Coleman has three sons under the age of three and, at the end of last session, her twins were born premature.

She says women have reached out to her to seek advice but describes it as “heartbreaking” when they decide not to run for office because they cannot balance the state Senate’s rules and motherhood.

“It is not a Republican or a Democrat issue, it depends on whether or not you think having kids on the floor would take away from the prestige and honor of the Senate,” Coleman said. “Everything in this job is a sacrifice I am happy to make, I understand that, but there are little things we can do to make it easier for mothers.”

Recently when her 2-year-old was sick she had to bring him to the state Senate but, because he is not allowed on the floor, she had to run back and forth between sessions and check on him in another room.

She says she has not made a formal request to change the rule, but has had conversation with some leadership and is optimistic about future considerations.

Sen. Jeremy Miller R-Winona, chair of the rules and administration committee, told MPR News he is open to feedback from state Senate members and “ultimately, this is a discussion that will be up to the rules committee to have.”

Even with the representation of other young moms, some women who run for Minnesota legislature do not feel like being a mother and a legislator is accessible for them.

Sara Flick, stepped down from her campaign for state Senate a week before her daughter was born this year. The convention was approaching and she said the combination of being pregnant, working full-time and campaigning “took a toll on her.”

“I was really stressed out about the endorsement convention and managing a newborn. I didn’t know if and where I could even pump,” she said.

Sen. Julia Coleman and husband Jacob pose for a family photo with their three sons. Courtesy photo

She and her husband began discussing what would happen if their baby was sick, or she could not make the drive from Rochester to St. Paul.

“If there has been a guarantee that I could do a lot of the committee work remotely or if I could bring my newborn onto the floor, it would have been easier for me to serve,” she said.

At the national level, the situation is similar. The Senate is more strict, and the House more family-centered. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar told MPR News that women “should not have to pick between things, they should be able to do it all.”

Omar, a close friend to Maye-Quade, said that her labor represented visually what a lot of women of color in Minnesota fear: being seen as “super-human.”

“It is incredibly shameful what happened to Erin, and accommodations should have been made,” she said. “We all have our own horror stories of what has happened to us as we have given birth but it is important for Black women to use our stories and those of the people we represent to change societal views on how Black women are seen - we are human and experience pain the same way. We want our pain acknowledged and we want the thoughtfulness other mothers receive.”

Omar is a member of the U.S. House’s Black Maternal Health Caucus which works to support Black mothers and lower the Black maternal mortality rates. State Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, supports that cause on a state level as she is a member of the recently launched Minnesota House Black Maternal Health Caucus.

Moran has seven children and 10 grandchildren and, although she was not elected while her children were young, she has seen the ways the House has changed through the last decade to be more accessible to mothers. But she says there is always more to be done.

“I watched the video of Erin having contractions and having to pause and then the response from the crowd was clapping, I was just really appalled,” she said. “We have to align policies and practices that are supportive of women doing what we do in the 21st century and not see it as a deficiency, but a strength, particularly for women of color, that we are a part of this nation and that is building and creating strong possibilities and opportunities.”

Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn and her newborn son on the Minnesota House floor. Courtesy photo



