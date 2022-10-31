Voter Voices: What matters to Minnesotans this election

As the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 approaches, MPR News reporters and producers want to hear from Minnesotans: What’s on voters’ minds heading into the polls this year?

Voters across the state took to the microphone to answer candidly. This year’s new Voter Voices collection highlights dozens of unique views from Minnesotans on how the election shows up in their lives.

Check back here for additions through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Do you think the election will be fairly decided?

Minnesotans Tim Carlson of Thief River Falls; Steve Sorvig of St. Hilaire; Kathy Kapoun of St. Paul and Bill Keitel of Worthington, Minn. offer their thoughts

“We need to make sure that people are legitimately able to vote to be voting, and I do think there is some of that fraud,” Carlson said. “I think we need to definitely watch that.”

Do you think the election will be fairly decided?

“The way some of the rules were changed so quickly in the 2020 elections, I think that does need to be looked at,” Sorvig said.

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

“I have confidence that all of our elections have been fairly decided,” Kapoun said.

Bill Keitel, 70, of Worthington. Keitel owns the Buffalo Billfold Company in town. Hannah Yang | MPR News

“If there’s been some fraud, it’s been a couple of years now and I’m really excited to hear what it might be, because nobody’s presented anything yet. It’s a great way to garner votes from low-information voters,” Keitel said.

What does the right to vote mean to you?

“I do sit most [elections] out, yeah. I do like to vote but it’s not something — I’m not voting in every election that comes around,” said Peter Bird of Grand Marais, Minn.

Use the audio player hear from Bird, Todd Smith and Jennifer Schulz, all of Grand Marais, Minn.

What does the right to vote mean to you?

“It’s something that we all need to take advantage of as Americans,” Smith said.

Do you talk about politics with friends and family?

"I talk to my peers all the time. Like, you can't go through your everyday life and just have the thoughts and feelings and just internal action. It needs to be external,” said Sean Fisher of Collegeville, Minn.

Do you talk about politics with friends and family?

Use the audio player to hear Smith, Schulz, Fisher and Mella. Mary Kay Whorton of St. Cloud also participated.

Everything you need to know About the local, state and federal elections in 2022

“No, I don’t talk to family about it just simply because … we have become such a divided country,” Smith said. “There’s no point in dragging that out because we’re each going to have our own opinion after everything’s said and done anyway.”