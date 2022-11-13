Minnesota National Guard breaks new ground in senior enlisted position

The Minnesota National Guard broke new ground for enlisted leadership this week, promoting an Air Force sergeant to the Guard's top enlisted position for the first time.

Army personnel have filled the Command Senior Enlisted Leader role through the Minnesota Guard's 166-year history — until now. Command Chief Master Sergeant Lisa Erikson is the second woman to serve in the role, but the first to come from what's called the “air side” of the Guard.

Erikson said it’s an important signal to Air Guard members that they have representation in Guard leadership, and an important step to show that the Guard can work together as a joint force.

“It really shows our airmen and soldiers that we do believe in the joint leadership. It's good that they know they have a voice, our airmen see they have a voice, and it's good for the soldiers to get to know the air side as well,” Erikson said.

Erikson started in the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic in 1988, and joined the Guard after active duty. She has previously been the Wing Command Chief at the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.

She'll now represent enlisted Guard members — communicating directives from senior commanders to enlisted personnel, and communicating enlisted service members' concerns to those commanders as well.

“Things such as deployments — what works, what doesn't work. Mobilizations — what works, what doesn't work. It could be pay issues, it could be incentive pay issues. It could be as simple as on-the-job training, and how we can better serve our soldiers and airmen and getting them the on-the-job training that they need,” Erikson said.

She said the position also works on diversity and inclusion in the Guard, recruiting and retention, and helping personnel navigate health-care issues.

Erikson was recognized with a formal sword presentation at a ceremony Thursday in St. Paul.