St. Paul considers $100,000 to Rondo neighborhood decedents to buy homes, build wealth

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday the city will move forward with a proposal to offer low-income families up to $100,000 to help buy a home and build wealth.

Speaking at the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration: Building Black Wealth event in Saint Paul, Carter said residents descended from people who lived in the old Rondo neighborhood would be eligible.

Once the vibrant heart of the Black community in the city, much of Rondo was demolished to build Interstate 94. Carter said those displaced saw little to no repayment for their losses.

“Our city council passed our inheritance fund proposal that will which will provide up to $100,000 in forgivable financing for descendants of Old Rondo to purchase a home and begin building wealth.”

Robin Hickman-Winfield points to an image of her family members, including her uncle Gordon Parks, on the menu at Taste of Rondo Bar and Grill. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2022

The city council advanced the plan last week. Carter said additional details about the program and eligibility would be made public in the coming days.