Winter storm prompts no-travel advisories in northern Minnesota, Dakotas

Authorities continued to advise no travel across much of northwest Minnesota on Wednesday morning, as a multi-day winter storm continued to bring blizzard conditions to parts of the region.

The storm prompted dozens of school districts, colleges and universities across northern Minnesota and the Dakotas to cancel or delay classes Wednesday.

Gusty winds and ice combined to bring down power lines, knocking out electricity to several thousand homes and businesses across central and northern Minnesota.

No-travel advisories

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation was advising no travel from Ada and Fosston north and west to Crookston, Thief River Falls and Hallock.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

“Road conditions have continued to deteriorate,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported early Wednesday. “Deputies are reporting drifting and blowing snow causing reduced visibility in open areas. Roadways are snow covered making them dangerous to navigate and impassable in some areas.”

“PLEASE STAY HOME. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL,” the sheriff's office advised, in all caps. “If you are planning to avoid our warnings, please be sure you have a charged cell phone and warm clothing. We may not be able to get to you right away.”

Outside of the no-travel advisories, MnDOT reported highways were snow-covered across most of the northern half of the state.

To the west, Interstate 29 was closed across all of North Dakota, and as far south as Watertown, S.D. Interstate 94 was closed between Fargo-Moorhead and Bismarck. North Dakota transportation officials advised no travel on any highways across the eastern half of the state.

MATBUS public transit service in Fargo-Moorhead was cancelled for a second straight day Wednesday.

School closures

The storm, and the difficult driving conditions, prompted many school districts and colleges to cancel classes Wednesday — some for a second consecutive day.

Minnesota State University Moorhead, Concordia College in Moorhead, North Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota and Central Lakes College were closed Wednesday. The University of Minnesota Crookston moved to online classes. The University of Minnesota Duluth was closed until noon Wednesday.

School districts closed Wednesday included Duluth, Rock Ridge, Grand Rapids, Detroit Lakes and Moorhead. Others moved to online learning, including Brainerd, Bemidji, Thief River Falls, Fargo and Grand Forks.

The Alexandria and Morris school districts were among those starting two hours late Wednesday.

Strong winds, power outages

The Duluth airport reported a peak wind gust of 68 mph Tuesday night. Winds were gusting in excess of 50 mph on Wednesday morning.

Those gusty winds kicked up big waves on Lake Superior, prompting a lakeshore flood warning for Duluth for part of Tuesday. The city of Duluth closed a portion of Harbor Drive near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center due to waves and ice.

Those strong winds contributed to power outages affecting several thousand homes and businesses in central and northern Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

Lake Country Power reported about 900 customers without electricity in its northeast Minnesota service area as of 6 a.m.

To the west, the Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative said it was working to restore service to more than 1,000 customers near Staples and Sebeka.

The utility said ice accumulations had brought down trees and power lines, and that all of its line crews were out working to repair the damage.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.