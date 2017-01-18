Unprecedented: 2016 is 3rd straight warmest year on record globally
Recent global temperature spike on top of longer term warming trend shows earth's climate system is out of balance.More on Updraft Climate Cast
| Today
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
|
Thursday
Rain starting in the afternoon.
|
Friday
Light rain in the morning.
|Today W
|Thu T
|Fri F
|Sat S
|Sun S
|Mon M
|Tue T
|69%
|60%
|39%
|1%
|1%
|20%
| 36°
4PM
| 40°
7PM
| 36°
11PM
| 39°
4PM
| 45°
11PM
| 44°
12AM
| 46°
11PM
30 year average temperature range
Recent global temperature spike on top of longer term warming trend shows earth's climate system is out of balance.More on Updraft Climate Cast
Icy walking surfaces turn to slush when it's warm, so the Ice Castles will be closed Thursday and Friday. It's likely they'll stay shut through the weekend -- and possibly into next week, organizers said Wednesday.
Minnesota gaining 2 minutes a day now.
Global temperatures soared above the 20th century average last year, as the climate continues to change. It hasn't been this hot since scientists started tracking global temperatures in 1880.
January thaw likely to last more than a week.