U's Kaler readies legislative funding pitch amid football scandal

University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler says the school is "far, far, far more than than a football program or our athletics department" and will work hard to make its funding request.

Within three days, the University of Minnesota's fired one head football coach and hired another.

The turnover came as the school continues to grapple with a sexual assault case involving 10 Gopher players.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with University President Eric Kaler about the future of Gophers football and about how the latest scandal could affect funding from the state. But he said they would work hard to make their case.

"The University of Minnesota is far, far, far more than than a football program or our athletics department," he said. "We are key to the future of the state of Minnesota. Our research, our education, our outreach is critically important to our future.

