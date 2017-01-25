Mary Tyler Moore and Minneapolis

Nora Kain, left, Mary Holly and Bryce Kirchoff wait for Mary Tyler Moore to make an appearance at a statue dedication May 8, 2002, in Minneapolis. The statue depicts Moore tossing her tam from the opening credits of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

When "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" hit television sets in 1970, it made a star of Minneapolis.

In the opening credits, the city skyline shines for a moment before Moore famously tosses her hat into the air at the corner of Nicollet and 7th Street. In 2002, a statue of Moore doing just that was installed at the intersection.

Though the episodes were not filmed locally, many establishing shots were, including Mary Richards' apartment building — which is actually a single-family home. (The house sits at 2104 Kenwood Parkway, near Cedar Lake, and was on the market this fall for $1.69 million.)

The show revolved around Richards, who moved to Minneapolis from the fictional small town of Roseburg, Minn., after breaking up her boyfriend.

A bronze statue depicting TV character Mary Richards tossing her hat was installed on Nicollet Mall at 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis in May 2002. Mitch Rossow

In a 1974 interview with Time Magazine, James Brooks, one of the show's creators, shared the reason they chose the Twin Cities — and it has to do with football.

"We chose Minnesota when one of the writers began talking about the strengths and weaknesses of the Vikings," Brooks said.

In "Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted," a book that examines the making of the show and its legacy, Jennifer Keishin Armstrong expands on the Minneapolis decision:

"Now Mary would live in the city — Minneapolis, they decided, to get away from overplayed Los Angeles and New York. Minneapolis's bad weather could provide plot points and visual interest. Mainly, snow. And lots of coats. It would also allow for a bit of character illumination. What seemed like a big city to Mary would be a small town to her New York transplant best friend, Rhoda."

The show put Minneapolis on the map for many people who had never considered the city.

In a 2015 documentary, "Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration," Oprah Winfrey gushed over Moore, who she considers a major influence.

"Mary Tyler Moore lived in Minneapolis — I tried for years to get a job in Minneapolis. I wanted to move to Minneapolis, I wanted to be in Minneapolis because of Mary Tyler Moore," Winfrey said.

Trisha Taurinskas, who grew up in Duluth, isn't old enough to have watched "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" when it first aired, but she caught rerun after rerun with her parents and loved it.

"She was a Minnesota gal, and she was a strong independent woman working in a newsroom with a lot of strong personalities, a lot of them men," Taurinskas said.

"I just fell in love with it. It really inspired me. It was my first introduction to a working woman on TV, and she worked in the news. It was something that really impacted me, and since I watched her, I wanted to go into news, which I did. I think she was a classy woman who gave young girls a different role model to look up to."

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" ran until 1977, and won three consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.