Former official on refugees, migration talks Trump's orders

Protesters amass in Minneapolis during a protest against President Trump's immigration ban Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

President Donald Trump recently signed strict orders barring all refugees from entering the United States for four months, and indefinitely halting any from Syria.

A move that has been followed with confusion and protests across the United States.

For more insight and analysis of President Trump's order, Eric P. Schwartz joined MPR News' Tom Crann to share his expertise.

Schwartz is the Dean of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota. And before that, was the assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration in the Obama administration.

