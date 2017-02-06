Intelligence Squared debate: Should we give President Trump a chance?

A protester holds a sign that says Tom Baker for MPR News

In President Donald Trump's first month in office, four people debate the motion, "We should give Trump a chance." Does President Trump represent the will of the American people, or a threat to the ideals of American democracy?

FOR: Clive Crook, columnist for Bloomberg View and former senior editor at The Atlantic, and Gayle Trotter, political analyst, columnist, and attorney who most recently appeared on Fox News Channel's The Kelly File.

AGAINST: David Frum, senior editor at The Atlantic and former speech writer for President George W. Bush, joins Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, a nonpartisan law and policy institute.