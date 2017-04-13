MPR names St. Paul headquarters for founder Bill Kling

Bill Kling, the founder of Minnesota Public Radio, jokingly directs orchestral music during a company gathering outside MPR's St. Paul headquarters shortly before his retirement in summer 2011.

Minnesota Public Radio is renaming its St. Paul headquarters as the Kling Public Media Center after the company's founder Bill Kling.

A dedication event is set for April 19. MPR's board chose to dedicate the building to Kling in 2011, but waited until this year — the company's 50th anniversary — to make the change.

"Our 50th anniversary is the perfect time to honor what Bill created and built. His entrepreneurial spirit and passion for public service continue to inspire us as we begin our next 50 years," said Jon McTaggart, president and CEO of American Public Media Group, MPR's parent company which shares the headquarters.

Kling retired in 2011 after more than four decades as president of MPR.

He started what would become MPR's statewide radio network in 1967, shortly after graduating from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn.