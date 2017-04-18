Arrests made in shootings near St. Paul Green Line station

An adult male injured in a shooting at a Green Line stop is expected to survive, according to a Metro Transit police spokesperson.

St. Paul police officials say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide Monday afternoon in a residential area not far from Dale Street and University Avenue.

Public records show the man, who was convicted last year of carrying a weapon without a permit, was booked into the Ramsey County jail around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting victim was later identified as Rondell Quantrell Dunn, 25, of St. Paul.

It was the second arrest made in a series of incidents in the area near the Dale Street Green Line station in St. Paul.

Earlier in the day, Metro Transit police, working with St. Paul police officers arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting Monday close to the Dale Street stop.

The man was arrested overnight; an adult male injured in the shooting is expected to survive, Metro Transit police spokesperson Howie Padilla said.

Metro Transit officers are keeping a high profile on and near the trains, he added.

"We know that our riders are hearing reports of (a shooting) and some maybe even saw some of what happened. We want to make sure that they know that their safety is at the top of our priority list," Padilla said.