Minneapolis police warn about possible pet poisonings

Minneapolis police are warning pet owners to be wary of food apparently being tossed in their yards in south Minneapolis.

The department said residents in south Minneapolis between Lake Hiawatha and Interstate 35W have been calling animal control to report unknown food being thrown onto their property or near it.

Police are asking residents to watch out for suspicious activity, like someone dropping items in fenced areas or giving treats to pets that aren't theirs.

Information on what you can do to keep your pets safe. pic.twitter.com/n10ceIAm8C — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) April 24, 2017

It isn't clear from the police warning if any pets have actually been sickened by the suspicious activity, but police are urging residents to call 311 or 911 to report any suspected poisoning.

The warning follows several reports of poison-laced bread believed to be connected to a series of dog deaths in St. Paul last summer, and similar reports of tainted treats in St. Paul around the new year.