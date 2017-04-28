3 counties now hit by measles outbreak; 32 cases confirmed

Health officials on Friday confirmed the first case of measles in Ramsey County for the current outbreak.

That puts the total number of confirmed cases at 32. Almost all the cases are in young unvaccinated children in Hennepin County's Somali community. Stearns County has one confirmed case.

One of the kids with measles had the first of two MMR shots. The vaccine is about 93 percent effective after one dose, and 98 percent effective after two.

The state health department is recommending parents vaccinate children as young as 6 months old.