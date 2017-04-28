Climate Cast: Rising sea level hurting coastal real estate

Climate Cast MPR illustration

Current trends and some projections suggest sea levels in Miami could rise one to nearly two feet by as soon as 2050. That's just a little longer than a 30-year mortgage.

MPR News meteorologist Paul Huttner spoke to Bloomberg's Christopher Flavelle about his recent piece, "The Nightmare Scenario for Florida's Coastal Homeowners."

Then, Huttner turned to Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell to talk about the psychology and economics behind a "bubble," when the value of something goes up and then crashes.

To hear the full segment, use the audio player above.