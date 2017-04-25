A look inside the measles outbreak in Minnesota

A single virus particle Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith, courtesy of the CDC

State health officials confirmed Monday that the number of measles cases has reached 20.

The confirmed cases are in kids in Hennepin County's Somali community, which has historically been fed inaccurate information by anti-vaccination advocates.

All 16 cases for which officials have more detailed information were in kids who did not have the vaccine for measles.

Health officials expect more measles cases to be identified, and they're asking parents to be vigilant in looking for symptoms.

Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director, joined MPR News host Tom Weber to talk about the current outbreak.

